Police: 2 men arrested after attack, victim defends himself with ax

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are in jail after police say they entered a home with weapons and initiated an attack on the man inside on Monday.
According to the Memphis Police Department, Aaron Fogg and Daniel Hines entered the home with a machete and a garden hoe attempting to assault him. He was struck with the garden hoe. The two left the scene after the victim picked up an ax during the fight.
Police say the victim reported he hit Fogg in the hand with the ax to protect himself.
Once Fogg was in custody, he gave a statement saying he was brought to the house, where the fight occurred, due to the homeowner no longer wanting the victim to live there. Fogg said he raised the machete in a threatening manner towards the victim.
Hines was also taken into custody and told police he was brought to the home along with Fogg. He says he threw the garden hoe at the victim in attempt to strike him.
The victim was able to identify both men in a lineup.
Fogg and Hines are charged with aggravated assault.
