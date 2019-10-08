Repeat DUI suspect charged in deadly crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South family is saying goodbye to a young father who died in a suspected DUI crash.
James Seward, 25, was out on bond for his first DUI when the deadly crash happened. He is now out on bond for the crash that killed the young father.
Zachary Hargett, 24, a husband and father, was buried on Monday in Walnut Mississippi. He died last Thursday on Highway 385 near the Riverdale exit after investigators say Seward crashed into Hargett killing him.
Investigators say Seward left the scene but was later found nearby. They say he had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and admitted to having a few drinks.
Seward was out on bond for another DUI in August in Collierville.
According to a Collierville police report, Seward was in his vehicle near Huey’s with his car’s lights on with Seward in the driver’s seat, the car running and the keys next to him.
The officer said Seward told him he had dropped a girl off to get her car and he was getting ready to drive home. The report said he admitted to having a beer and smoked marijuana the day before. The officer found several glass jars with small amounts of marijuana inside and scales in his trunk.
The officer also said Seward appeared to be under the influence. Seward did refuse a field sobriety test. He was charged in that case with DUI.
Attorney, Leslie Ballin, who is representing Seward says he is waiting on results of the blood samples. He says Seward is scheduled to appear in court October 15th.
