Serial carjacker sentenced to decade in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused in a string of armed carjackings last year was sentenced Monday to nine years and six months behind bars.
Christopher McKinney, 19, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated robbery, according to court records.
Prosecutors opted to drop other charges from each incident – including carjacking and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.
Investigators linked McKinney to three carjackings in July 2018, including two at busy gas stations.
The first victim was a man who stopped to use an ATM on Frayser Boulevard late at night July 14, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
On July 18, McKinney allegedly stole a man’s Infiniti at gunpoint at the Exxon on Summer Avenue and North White Station, according to court records.
The third carjacking was July 23 15 miles away at the Kroger gas station at Houston Levee and Winchester in Collierville.
The victim, who was heading to the hospital for the birth of his granddaughter, said he had stopped for fuel when McKinney asked for a cigarette then pulled a gun.
Police said McKinney got away with the man’s wallet and Jeep Grand Cherokee.
McKinney was arrested the following week in Parkway Village. According to a police affidavit, a confidential informant said McKinney was heard bragging about committing the Summer Avenue carjacking.
McKinney was sentenced to nine years and six months in each case, and the sentences will be served concurrently. He will not be eligible for parole during the sentence, according to prosecutors.
