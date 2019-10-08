TBI: Man pleads guilty in murder of undercover TBI agent after 3 years

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing Special Agent De’Greaun Frazier during an undercover operation has plead guilty over three years after his death, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Brenden Burns accepted a life sentence without parole on Monday during court. The news was announced via Twitter on TBI’s account.
Frazier was working undercover investigating illegal drugs in Jackson when he was shot and killed. TBI reported Burns tried to rob him before the shooting.
Frazier served in Millington for six years, including time as a K9 officer and a detective. He also worked for Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. He leaves behind his wife and two children.
TBI Director David Rausch released this statement in regards to Monday’s the plea:
“Dee was a great agent, working on the front lines to protect the people of Tennessee. There is no way to make what happened to him right, but this plea allows for a sense of justice for the family. This individual will spend the rest of his life paying for the horrible crime he committed. Today and every day, we remember Dee for his service and sacrifice and embrace his family with love and appreciation.”
