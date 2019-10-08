Temperatures warm then fall & more rain on the way

THIS WEEK: A cool night is in store tonight along with some patchy fog. Tomorrow will again be dry but warmer followed by a mild night. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a stray shower along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms. Average rainfall amounts will be near half an inch. High temperatures will be near 80 with lows near 50.