Brady White named finalist for Johnny Unitas Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Quarterback Brady White is one of 20 finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, presented by A.O. Smith.
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation cut the list from 48 to 20 finalists based on player performance on and off the field.
Now in his second season at Memphis, the redshirt junior has already moved to seventh in Memphis career history with 4,459 passing yards and fifth with 37 touchdown passes. He also holds the individual career pass completion record at 64.7 percent.
The Tigers are 5-0 under White this season, ranked 20th in the Coaches Poll and 23rd in the AP.
White has already completed both his undergraduate and master’s degrees at Memphis and is currently enrolled in a PhD program.
White and the Tigers return to AAC play at Temple Saturday. Kickoff at 11:00 a.m. You can see it on ESPN2.
