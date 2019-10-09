Breakdown: Why the same temperature can feel colder in different seasons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You may have wondered why the same temperature in one season may feel drastically different in another season. The main reason it feels so differently is because our bodies get used to feeling a certain way. This process is called acclimatize.
If you don’t allow your body to adjust and you stay in the warmth most often when it’s cold, your body won’t adapt as well. If you brave the cold and spend more time outside in the colder elements, your body will lower your temperature threshold.
There are other factors that play into how we feel. On a windy day, air is constantly replaced with new, cooler air, so your body loses more heat than it would on a calm day.
Humidity can also be a factor. Water vapor acts as an insulator, so when the humidity levels are higher, you will feel warmer as you will lose heat slower.
According to experts the brain is the biggest sensor in detecting changes in weather and not the surface of our skin. Experts also believe it takes the body 10 to 20 days to adjust.
