A cold front brings rain & the coldest air of the season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5 Low: 66
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 10-15 High: 85
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: 70 Low: 70
THIS WEEK: A warmer and somewhat breezy day is on tap for tomorrow along with a very slight chance of a stray afternoon shower mainly along and east of the Mississippi River. Friday will begin with a cloudy sky then rain developing by the afternoon and continuing into the evening and overnight. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and then fall into the mid 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Skies will clear Saturday with afternoon highs only reaching the mid 60s and overnight lows again falling into the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the upper 60s along with lows in the lower fifties.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and high temperatures in the upper 70s with lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the lower 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.