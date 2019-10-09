A few warm days ahead but big changes on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Southerly winds will allow for a few warmer days ahead followed by a cold front Friday bringing more rain and a big dip in temperatures for the weekend.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5 High: 82
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: E 5 Low: 65
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy 20% Chance of showers Wind: S 5-10 High: 85
THIS WEEK: Today will again be dry but warmer followed by a mild night. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a stray shower along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms. Average rainfall amounts will be near half an inch. High temperatures will be near 80 with lows near 50.
THE WEEKEND: Showers will exit the area early Saturday morning with skies gradually clearing through the day along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows falling into the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs again in the mid 70s.
