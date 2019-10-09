Memphis mental health clinic receiving new funding for suicide prevention

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee is one of 12 states to receive new funding to prevent suicides.
The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services announced Wednesday it will receive more than $200,000 to improve response for Tennesseans who call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
The grant from Vibrant Emotional Health goes to three community-based behavioral health providers who answer the calls, including Memphis Crisis Center, Family and Children’s Service and Volunteer Behavioral Health.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a confidential, 24/7 mental health crisis hotline funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Calls are answered by trained counselors at more than 170 locally-funded and operated crisis centers.
In 2018, providers across the country answered more than 2.2 million calls from people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255 or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
