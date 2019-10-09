MPD officer relieved of duty, accused of assaulting hospital employee over hot dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer is now relieved of duty after a Regional One employee said he assaulted her over a hot dog.
The woman reported the assault to Memphis Police Department, which occurred on September 20 while she was on the job.
According to an affidavit, the woman went to police holding to borrow some equipment for her unit. She was buzzed in and could smell that they were having a cookout.
Once she found out what they were having, she asked a police holding employee if she could have a hot dog. The employee gave her permission, then Officer Ralph Confer told her she couldn’t have one.
The woman left police holding with the equipment and shortly returned.
She was buzzed back in and asked another police holding employee if she could have a hot dog. The employee told her to help herself, so she went into the break room and proceeded to fix a hot dog.
Confer walked into the break room and confronted the woman by slapping the hot dog bun from her hand.
He told her again that she could not have a hot dog. Confer then asked her to leave out the back door. The woman told him she couldn’t leave out the back door and that she had to leave out the front door.
Confer told her she had to leave from where he told her. He then tried to force her out the back door.
The woman said he picked her up by both arms, causing her to hit her head against the cabinets in the break room. He then threw her on the ground, placed his knee in her back and handcuffed her. He placed her in the female holding cell.
She said Confer never told her that she was being placed under arrest. or explained any charges to her. She was later released to her supervisor by Confer.
The woman sought medical attention and suffered bruising.
Confer was arrested Tuesday. He is now relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of an investigation.
He will face a judge on Oct. 31.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.