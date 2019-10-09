New buildings at Memphis high schools to help students with careers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County Schools are getting brand new buildings to help students find a job after graduation.
The buildings are going up at Whitehaven High School and Overton High School.
They'll be part of the SCS College, Career and Technical Education Department.
The department focuses on careers for students like accounting, banking and finance, cosmetology, culinary arts and web design.
By 2025, SCS wants to offer 50 programs in 15 career clusters. They also want students to have the opportunity for AP and college credits through dual enrollment.
Through the CCTE program, the goal is to provide internship opportunities with local businesses and get the students real opportunities.
The buildings will open Wednesday with a special ribbon cutting ceremony.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.