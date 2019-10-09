Pilot OK after plane crashes and burns in Fayette County, sheriff’s office says

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured when a single-engine plane crashed Wednesday afternoon at the Fayette County Airport.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says it happened right after takeoff. The pilot reported experiencing engine trouble, circled back and landed in a field south of the runway.
The sheriff’s office says the plane’s landing gear broke off and the plane nosed over, bursting into flames.
The pilot walked away from the crash uninjured but went to the hospital as a precaution.
THe FAA and NTSB have been notified and will investigate the crash.
