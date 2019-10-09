SCSO goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you know, more than 270,000 women and men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, according to the Susan G. Komen foundation.
Some Shelby County deputies and jailers are trading in their gold badges for pink ones in honor of breast cancer awareness month.
The second shift at 201 Poplar is led by Deputy Jailer Leilani Dotson who has been on the job for nearly 30 years and she’s tougher than she looks.
In November 2005 during a routine self-breast exam she found a painful lump that turned out to be cancer, treated with 51 straight days of radiation.
“And then I had to go through four months of chemotherapy , with the chemo therapy came the hair loss, the weight loss, but it still didn’t bother me at all,” said Dotson.
She showed up to work every day during treatment.
“It just gives them encouragement, knowing the struggle she’s gone through and she still positive. Still Optimistic,” said Chief Jailer Kirk Fields.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is joining in the fight with a simple gesture that goes a long way turning their signature star badges pink.
About 160 Sheriff deputies and jailers spent $60 of their own money for these new badges to be worn throughout the month of October.
Names can also be engraved on the badges.
In memory of those who may have lost the cancer fight, for Captain Dotson pink attire is a must for this time of the year.
“The whole month of October. I’m going to be really pretty in pink,” said the 14 year survivor.
But seeing her co-workers doing the same really means something.
“The support is just, it’s just good to know that somebody is supporting you and what you’ve been through, so it’s a great feeling. I can’t describe it,” said Dotson.
