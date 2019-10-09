Southland has eyes on even more expansion

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Southland Casino Racing already has a multi-million dollar expansion underway, but they have their sights set on another.
Southland's President and GM David Wolf said the 300 room, 20-story hotel is now under construction. It's set to open February 2021.
An all-new casino is expected to be ready by September 2020 with a 1,250-space parking garage.
Once that's open, Wolf said there may be more to come.
"We will evaluate how we're doing and there's possibly, way down the road sooner rather than later, possibly a phase two: more rooms, more gaming, more restaurants," Wolf said.
Wolf said the hotel foundation should be in place by next month, and you’ll start seeing structural steel rising up in December.
