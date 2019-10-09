2 teen suspects involved in Wolfchase parking lot shooting identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has announced the arrest of the two individuals they believe are responsible for the Wolfchase shooting on Sunday.
Police believed five suspects were involved in the shooting, but after further investigation, only two of the suspects wanted were responsible for the shots fired.
Law enforcement officials located three males who have been identified as victims in the shooting. Police say, although they were initially advised the three men were suspects in this case, surveillance video and further investigation has led police to believe the three did not fire a weapon.
A 16-year-old and 17-year-old are now the only suspects in this investigation. The 16-year-old is responsible for the shooting, according to police.
He has been arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of reckless endangerment, possessing a firearm and theft of property. Police say they pair arrived and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.
The 17-year-old who was with the alleged shooter is charged with three counts of accessory to an attempted first-degree murder and theft of property.
MPD says the shooting occurred after the two groups of males had an argument.
