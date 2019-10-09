Memphis Tigers punter up for weekly national award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Punter Adam Williams is up for the Ray Guy National Punter of the Week award. And You can help him win it!
Williams is nominated for the howitzer he blasted off his foot in the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s game against Louisiana-Monroe.
With the Tigers back deep in their own territory, Williams booted the punt 77 yards to flip the field and back the Warhawks deep in theirs.
The Tigers won the game 52-33.
To Vote for Williams visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/998XY6Z
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.