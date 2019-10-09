Tracking a more active weather pattern to end the week

Calm conditions linger through mid-week, then our next cold front impacts the region to end the week ahead and a chilly weekend expected.
A foggy start to the day will give way to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. A dense fog advisory is active for the entire WMC Action News 5 viewing area until 9 am this morning. Use caution when driving through dense fog. Once the fog lifts, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with southeast winds around 5 mph. Afternoon highs will warm back into the middle to lower 80s region wide. Tonight, we keep with the partly cloudy skies and see lows dip into the middle 60s with southeast winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. High: 82.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 65.
END OF THE WEEK: Thursday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with a very slight chance for a stray shower along with afternoon highs in the middle 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. We are looking at cloudy skies for Friday with showers and storms thanks to a cold front that will push across the region. Rainfall amounts look to be around a half of an inch. Afternoon highs on Friday will warm near 80 degrees and lows will sink around 50 degrees.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Showers will exit the region early on Saturday morning and skies will gradually clear through the day along with afternoon highs in the middle 60s and overnight lows falling into the middle 40s. Sunday we are looking at afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s with mostly sunny skies and lows dropping near 50 degrees.
NEXT WEEK: Monday is looking mostly sunny with high temperatures in the middle 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday is looking mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and highs again reaching into the 70s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
