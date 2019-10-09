Tracking a more active weather pattern to end the week

END OF THE WEEK: Thursday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with a very slight chance for a stray shower along with afternoon highs in the middle 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. We are looking at cloudy skies for Friday with showers and storms thanks to a cold front that will push across the region. Rainfall amounts look to be around a half of an inch. Afternoon highs on Friday will warm near 80 degrees and lows will sink around 50 degrees.