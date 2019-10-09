Women’s soccer continues run as top team on Memphis campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Which squad is the hottest team in the Memphis sports scene?
It’s not the University of Memphis football or men’s basketball squads. It’s the Tigers women’s soccer team.
The U of M women are now ranked 8th in the nation, up one spot from last week. They are 12-1 on the year. Their only loss was on the road at then 11th-ranked Kansas State on a late controversial goal.
The Tigers have won 10 straight, including a victory at 16th-ranked USF on Sunday.
Plus, they’re riding a streak of 10 straight shutouts. Three Tigers made this week’s American Athletic Conference Honor Roll. They are Forward Clarissa Larisey, Midfielder Stasia Malin, and Goalkeeper Elizabeth Moberg.
Memphis is the Defending AAC Champion. They’re on the road for the next 2 games, starting at Cincinnati on Thursday night.
