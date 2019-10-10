Cardinals advance to NLCS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s all kinds of pressure packed moments in any game we play. But, it’s hard to top the anxiety that comes with the final game of a Playoff Series where the winner moves on, and the loser packs it in for the season.
Unless, of course, you’re the St. Louis Cardinals!
The Cards faced the Braves in Atlanta Wednesday night in the fifth and final game of their National League Divisional Series.
The game was over from the start, and color it Cardinal Red.
First inning, Marcel Ozuna with and RBI Single to right. That plates Dexter Fowler, 1-Nothing St. Louis.
Later in the first, Matt Carpenter draws a Bases Loaded Walk. Paul Goldschmidt scores and it’s 2-nothing.
Bases still loaded for former Memphis Redbird Tommy Edman and he pulls one inside the bag at first. It’s a 2-RBI Double. 4-Nothing Cards.
You want more?
Same Inning up 5-Zip, Dexter Fowler, a bases loaded 2-RBI Double the other way. 7-Nothing Cards and this is far from Crazy.
How 'bout absolutely bonkers!
St. Louis with a record 10 runs in the first inning.
The Cardinals advance to the National League Championship Series, beating the Braves 13-1.
Cards win the Series 3-2.
