Cold front brings change to the weather pattern

FRIDAY: A cold front will impact the region during the day tomorrow. This front will bring showers and a few storms to the region. Rain looks to develop by the afternoon hours and continuing into the evening and then overnight period. Skies will remain cloudy tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s along with winds shifting out of the northwest behind the front around 5 to 10 mph. Lows will dip into the lower to middle 40s across the region with those northerly winds.