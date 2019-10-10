A cold front brings rain, thunderstorms, & falling temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SE 10 Low: 70
FRIDAY: Rain & T’storms Wind: NW 15 High: 74
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing Wind: N 5-10 Low: 44
Tomorrow will begin with a few showers along and west of the river and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Rain will spread east through the day as temperatures fall into the 50s by the late afternoon and evening. Showers will exit during the evening and clouds will gradually clear but temperatures will continue to fall into the 40s overnight.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Patchy frost will be possible early Sunday morning in parts of northwest Tennessee and along the Tennessee River Valley. The day will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower during the afternoon along with highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again in the upper 60s.
