Goodwill to open Midtown location soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Goodwill is set to open its new Memphis location soon.
The new store on Union Avenue will replace the now-closed longtime location on the Highland Strip.
Goodwill said it has long sought a Midtown location, and the new store will create 38 jobs.
It's the 16th location in West Tennessee and North Mississippi.
The 17,000-square foot store also features a drive-through donation entrance on the side.
The store is set to open on October 29.
