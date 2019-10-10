Goodwill to open Midtown location soon

October 10, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Goodwill is set to open its new Memphis location soon.

The new store on Union Avenue will replace the now-closed longtime location on the Highland Strip.

Goodwill said it has long sought a Midtown location, and the new store will create 38 jobs.

It's the 16th location in West Tennessee and North Mississippi.

The 17,000-square foot store also features a drive-through donation entrance on the side.

The store is set to open on October 29.

