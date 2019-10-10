How to keep your children’s clothes free of toxins

What goes into making these clothes could be putting your child’s health at risk. A survey by the center for environmental health found high lead levels in belts and some shoes, which could lead to high blood pressure and stroke. Greenpeace also found nonylphenols in clothing. These chemicals are used for cleaning products, packaging and pesticides. In some sportswear, it was also reported that perfluorinated compounds could be found. These chemicals are among the six major greenhouse gases.