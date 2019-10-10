Independent report depicts rift between UofM women’s basketball, athletic department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A third-party assessment of the University of Memphis women’s basketball program details division among the staff and players, and a rift between the program as a whole and its overseeing athletic department.
The PICTOR Group studied the team and conducted interviews of former players and coaches that mapped out issues with the head coach.
This follows a player survey done at the end of the 2018-19 season that revealed players were so frustrated with the program, they considered quitting to get the attention of the administrators.
This group said there is a negative culture and atmosphere around the program.
Some issues they note from former players are head coach Melissa McFerrin's leadership style and perceived favoritism toward certain players.
A lack of communication, cultural insensitivity, coaching staff turnover, student athletes lacking commitment to the program, and contentious relationships were all noted as problems within the program.
The group also says the athletics administration has not given adequate support to the women's basketball in recent years, in part due to a strained relationship between McFerrin and former athletic director Tom Bowen.
This, as a result, has led to a lack of commitment to the women's basketball program along with players who don't think the head coach is fighting on their behalf, the report notes. Part of this includes the women's facilities not matching up to the men's.
