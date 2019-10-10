Last chance to vote for local dog to be featured in 'Garden & Gun’ magazine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local dog needs your help in becoming featured in “Garden & Gun” magazine and time is running out.
Roscoe is a German Shorthaired Pointer from Memphis who’s currently ranked #13 in the country out of 17,219 entries.
However, he’s hoping to hit number one in the 2019 Good Dog Photo Contest.
Roscoe’s owner Kimberly Whitfield says she found him in a drainage ditch with a broken tail and ticks and fleas. A friend of hers raised funds for Roscoe’s medical bills and fostered him, but he soon came to be her dog on New Year’s Day in 2015.
Whitfield has also decided to donate five percent of Roscoe’s final vote count to Memphis Animal Services.
Vote for Roscoe here to possibly give this once stray dog a chance to grace the pages of a magazine.
Voting ends Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. EST. Winners will be announced online at the end of the month, along with reader’s choice winners and a selection of staff favorites.
