Loews Hotels agrees to buy old Memphis police building for downtown hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Loews Hotels has agreed to buy a former Memphis police building as part of a plan to build a 500-room hotel in downtown Memphis.
The former MPD headquarters at 128 Adams Ave. is currently owned by NCE Realty and Capital Group LLC and has long been vacant.
The Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board unanimously approved Loews’ proposal Thursday to build on the east side of North Main Street between Adams and Poplar Avenues.
Mayor Jim Strickland announced he officially inked the deal Thursday.
A spokesperson for Loews Hotels released a statement Thursday, saying, “The addition of this building will create even better and more efficient Loews Memphis Hotel and also allow us to have on-site parking, more frontage and removal of long term blight. Not to mention a faster build and even more efficient path to relocate utilities."
The statement continued: “We feel nothing but optimistic and heartened by our partnership with the City but also on the overall development and the site where Loews Memphis will reside.”
