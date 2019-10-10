Memphian charged in strangling death of friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s office has obtained a second-degree murder indictment against 37-year-old Hans Banks.
According to the DA’s office, Banks and his friend, 59-year-old Joseph Hurdle, got into an argument at Banks’ North Memphis apartment. After things became heated, Banks’ told police he used a string of Christmas lights to strangle Hurdle.
Later on, Banks flagged down police officers outside a fast food restaurant and told them there was a dead body in his apartment.
Banks is being held in the Shelby County jail on a $500,000 bond.
