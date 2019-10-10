Man escapes house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department was called to a fire near the Medical District on Thursday morning.
MFD Lieutenant Wayne Cooke said one person was inside, but got out safely upon hearing the fire.
They believe the fire started in the attic. Cooke said the fire caused the roof to collapse.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire, which spread to other buildings nearby and caused minor damage.
Cooke said because it is an older home, the flames spread quickly.
