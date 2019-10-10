Pilot walks away from fiery Fayette County plane crash unharmed

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South pilot is very lucky after walking away from a fiery crash on the runway.
The site was shocking -- a single engine airplane in flames just short of the Fayette County airport around 3:30 p.m.
“It appeared the plane had just taken off from the Fayette County airport experienced some sort of engine trouble, tried to circle back around and landed just shy of an open runway into an open field," said Ray Garcia, Fayette County Sheriff spokesperson.
The airplane is just a bunch of rubble after nose-diving into the farm field.
“The front landing gear broke off and the plane nosed over,” said Garcia.
And yet, amazingly, the 74-year-old pilot, Floyd Yarbro from Kenton, Tennessee is okay.
He was able to walk away from the wreckage, before the plane burst into flames.
We spoke with Yarbro by phone and he said he’s okay, but didn’t want to comment.
Investigators say it is not clear what happened.
The Fayette County airport is used by private planes mainly.
Investigators say there are on average about two crashes a year.
Yarbro said he was fine after the crash but he was taken to a hospital to be checked out.
The FAA and NTSB have been contacted.
Investigators from the agencies are expected in Fayette County on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.