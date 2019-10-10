Police seek suspects in McDonald’s shooting

Surveillance photo of the woman police say was driving the car. (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A surveillance photo shows someone police said was involved in a shooting at a Whitehaven McDonald’s.

Officers were called to the restaurant on Elvis Presley Boulevard on Monday morning. They found a man who had been shot in the leg.

Investigators said the victim had gotten into an argument with the gunman before the shooting.

Police said the shooter got away in a grey car driven by a woman.

Investigators are still looking for both people. If you have any information that could assist them, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

