Tracking a cold front to end the week

Skies will remain partly cloudy during the day today as south winds around 5 to 10 mph continue moving moisture and warmer air into the region. This afternoon highs will warm into the middle 80s, which is above average for this time of the year. We will see a slight chance for a shower today, mainly along and east of the Mississippi River. Tonight, we will keep with clouds and see southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph along with lows near 70 degrees.