Tracking a cold front to end the week

This front will bring rain and storms to the region along with the coldest air of the season we have so far to the Mid-South.
Skies will remain partly cloudy during the day today as south winds around 5 to 10 mph continue moving moisture and warmer air into the region. This afternoon highs will warm into the middle 80s, which is above average for this time of the year. We will see a slight chance for a shower today, mainly along and east of the Mississippi River. Tonight, we will keep with clouds and see southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph along with lows near 70 degrees.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. High: 85.
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Winds: Southeast around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 70.
FRIDAY: A cold front will impact the region during the day tomorrow. This front will bring showers and a few storms to the region. Rain looks to develop by the afternoon hours and continuing into the evening and then overnight period. Skies will remain cloudy tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s along with winds shifting out of the northwest behind the front around 5 to 10 mph. Lows will dip into the lower to middle 40s across the region with those northerly winds.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Skies will clear during the day Saturday and afternoon highs will only warm into the lower 60s and we will see lows fall again into the 40s Saturday night. Sunday we are back to mostly sunny skies with cool afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows again in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday we are looking at mostly sunny skies with mild afternoon highs in the middle 70s and the lows in the middle 60s. Tuesday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a shower and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s with lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday we are still looking at mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
