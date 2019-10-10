Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to stop in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be coming to Collierville soon.
It’s a ⅗ scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C., standing at six-feet tall at the center and covering almost 300 feet from end to end.
The travel memorial acts as a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War.
It was made to help heal, rekindle friendships and give people the opportunity to visit loved ones in their home town who otherwise may not be able to go to Washington.
The wall will be on display starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 and ending at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.
Be sure to visit before it’s gone.
