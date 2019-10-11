Annual 5K held in honor of Mid-South woman shot, killed by former Memphis firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been almost a decade since a Mid-South woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend, a former Memphis firefighter.
"She was tall. She was beautiful. Had the most beautiful smile that you would ever see,” said Evette Porter.
Porter is talking about her best friend, Taffi Crawford.
"Taffi and I met at Mississippi State University and we were inseparable,” said Porter.
Crawford was a mother. She was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend nearly a decade ago in the parking lot at Delta Medical Center, where she worked as a nurse.
"When it is someone that you have taken that step to get away from, it's the worst tragedy,” said Deborah Club with the Memphis Area Women's Council.
Former Memphis firefighter Frank Graham was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for her death.
Records show the two were arguing when Graham shot Crawford.
"To be rejected and left is the worst insult of all and they simply lose their minds in a way and commit the worst crime of all. They kill the person they love,” said Club.
Crawford's family started a foundation in her name. Their goal is to help others battling domestic violence.
The Taffi Crawford Domestic Violence Foundation 5k is Saturday. All the money raised goes towards helping other victims and survivors.
"Ultimately we want to open a safe house and shelter. We want to be able to get those women or those men who are in those situations out of those situations so that we won't have any unnecessary deaths to this silent killer, which is domestic violence,” said Porter.
The run starts Saturday morning and will be at New Fellowship Christian Church in Olive Branch, Mississippi.
To learn more about Taffi Crawford’s story, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.