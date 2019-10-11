Fall break brings rush at airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of passengers are expected to pass through Memphis International Airport as the busy fall break travel gets underway.
Thursday was already a record-breaking day.
Between 5 and 6 a.m., the airport saw its busiest hour in more than 10 years as 1,440 people went through security checkpoints in the hour.
Airport officials expected Thursday through Monday to be the busiest times for fall break travel, and they were right.
Early morning flights are the busiest. An airport spokesperson said there's expected to be a 4% increase in fall break travelers, and a 25% increase in early morning travelers.
Between Thursday and Monday, airlines at MEM have about 45,000 seats and most are expected to be filled.
Airport officials said even with a busy morning, lines at security were never more than 15 minutes.
Still, they suggest arriving at least two hours before your flight.
That gives you time to park if you need to, as economy parking can fill up quickly during popular travel times. It also allows you to wait in any lines, check bags and get through security.
“Check your carry-on bags,” MEM spokesperson Glen Thomas said. “Make sure you don’t have any liquids or sharp objects in there. Of course, firearms are not allowed in carry-on bags.”
