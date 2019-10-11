Gallaway mayor reportedly behind on multiple property taxes

GALLAWAY, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents in a Mid-South town want to know why their mayor owes thousands of dollars in unpaid property taxes.
“I don’t even know where that’s all coming from," said Gallaway Mayor Jamie Mayo.
Gallaway Mayor Jamie Mayo walked off after we asked him about his delinquent property taxes.
We caught up with him at a property where he receives a lot of mail, possibly a business address for him.
Mayo and his company own several properties in the Gallaway area.
Robert Higgs’ mother is a property owner in Gallaway and pays property taxes. He was not aware that the mayor had not paid his property taxes.
“I was shocked to hear that though. He ain’t paid no property taxes in that long. I don’t think that’s right," said Higgs.
One woman, who did not want to be identified, lives across the street from some of Mayo’s rental properties.
She said the newspaper listed names of people who had not paid taxes, including the mayor.
“If you pick up the paper then you know about it," she said.
It is not clear exactly how many properties Mayo owns.
According to county records, some of them have been sent to chancery court for sale.
There are records showing the mayor has paid some of his back taxes, but he still owes for many more.
People who live in some of his rental properties did not want to comment.
The Gallaway city administrator said Mayor Mayo does not have an office at city hall.
She said she actually runs the city, and the mayor gets a token salary of $300.
The bottom line, according to one Gallaway resident:
“If you have that many properties, you need to keep them up. You need to take care of your property.”
One tax attorney said, according to state law, property owners have three years to pay delinquent property taxes but there could be penalties.
