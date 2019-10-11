Get ready for a chilly weekend

Rain has moved out and clouds will gradually clear overnight just as cold air from the Northern Plains filters into the Mid-South. This will make for a cold night and a dry but much colder weekend.

By Ron Childers | October 11, 2019 at 6:44 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 6:44 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Clearing Wind: N 5-10 Low: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: N 5 High: 63

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: ESE 4 Low: 42

THE WEEKEND: It will be a sunny but cold start to the day tomorrow. Fortunately, the sunshine will continue through the day, but so will the cooler temperatures and another cold night as well. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with high temperatures again in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.