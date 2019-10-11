Get ready for a chilly weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with high temperatures again in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 70s.