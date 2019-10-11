5 Great Things: Awesome Lemonade Stand comes to Oxford; Jaguar cubs birthed at Memphis Zoo

By Kym Clark | October 11, 2019 at 5:40 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 5:42 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s the five great things that happened in in the Bluff City this week!

Memphis lieutenant attributes his success to his Hispanic heritage

It’s Hispanic Heritage month and after more than two decades Memphis Police lieutenant Michael Rosario credits his heritage with his success on Memphis streets. The Spanish-speaking lieutenant has worked his way up the ranks and is now assigned to the sex crimes division.

Mac Brown’s Awesome Lemonade Stand

Ole Miss punter Mac Brown, from Minnesota, brought his “Awesome Lemonade Stand” to last weekend’s game in Oxford. He started the stand when he was only in 7th grade and has raised than $70,000 toward fighting ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

Thank you to all who came out to support Mac Brown and his Awesome Lemonade Stand! If you'd still like to join in the fight against ALS, you can still donate ⬇️ 🍋 http://rebs.us/JRl550wI1RI

Posted by Ole Miss Football on Thursday, October 10, 2019

University of Memphis Lewis-Davis Park Basketball Court

The City of Memphis and University of Memphis joined forces to spruce-up the Lewis-Davis Basketball Court in Orange Mound. The court is now supporting Tigers blue and gray. It is the first court to be painted in the new partnership.

22 inducted into Memphis Sports Hall of Fame

Twenty-two people were inducted into the brand new Memphis Sports Hall of Fame. Among them, Larry Finch, Penny Hardaway, Rochelle Stevens, Keith Lee and Tim McCarver. All 22 were the best of the best among their field.

Memphis Zoo announces birth of jaguar cubs

Two new jaguar cubs were born at the Memphis Zoo on September 4th. The 36 days old female cubs are the first jaguar cubs to join the zoo in more than 25 years, playing an important role in boosting a declining Jaguar population.

