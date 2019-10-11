Kingsbury High holds ‘forum’ for students demanding change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools officials say they contacted law enforcement for support after hearing about a possible walkout being staged at Kingsbury High School.
Officials say they heard about the possible walkout Wednesday via social media.
District leaders, including student affairs, brought 100-150 students into the auditorium Thursday morning for a “forum.”
Student body leaders talked about their concerns regarding school environment, support, culture.
Some asked for policy changes like using cell phones during the day or getting to leave for lunch.
Leaders say they can’t meet all their needs because of district policies, but they are working to address the concerns they have power over.
Students stayed in the auditorium for the remainder of the class period, then classes were dismissed.
However, nobody walked out and no disruptions occurred.
Leaders want to make sure when they listen to students that it’s in an organized fashion and doesn’t disrupt the school day.
SCS plans to meet with student leaders moving forward to continue addressing these issues.
MPD confirms they learned about a walkout and were there for support.
No arrests were made.
