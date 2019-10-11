Lime scooters rolling out of Memphis ... again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lime scooters are leaving Memphis again.
The company announced it will pull out its fleet of 450 scooters over the next week.
A Lime spokesperson released the following statement Friday:
“Every city is different and there is no one-size-fits-all transportation solution – vehicle selection and availability vary across each and are determined through several factors including weather, regulations, usage, infrastructure availability and other analyses. We are grateful to Memphis residents for welcoming us and we are proud of the City of Memphis for being forward thinking about micro-mobility. We remain hopeful about partnering on solutions for Memphis residents in the future.”
Last year, the City of Memphis ordered Lime scooters to be removed from the streets. At the time, city officials said the company didn’t obtain a permit or operating agreement.
The city released a tweet that said, “We have served notice to the company that it must remove its scooters. If it does not comply, we are prepared to remove them.”
City officials eventually reached an agreement with Lime for the scooters to come back, and the company brought them back.
Over the last year, Memphis has seen an uptick in e-scooters. Bolt scooters launched in August, becoming the fifth scooter company to hit Bluff City streets.
