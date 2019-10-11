Man on TBI’s most wanted list, suspected accomplice arrested in Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - One of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted fugitives was arrested in Corinth, Mississippi, on Friday morning.
TBI released a notice Thursday that Rodney Wilson was wanted by Paris Police Department for attempted second-degree murder, three counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Investigators said Wilson was with Shelby Potts, who was also wanted out of Paris as an accessory after the fact.
Wilson and Potts were both arrested Friday morning in Corinth by Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a tip that the two were in the industrial park off of South Fulton Drive at 1 a.m., and arrested them there without incident.
Wilson and Potts are in Alcorn County Jail awaiting extradition.
