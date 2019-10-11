MAS to participate in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - BISSELL Pet Foundation is planning to empty more than 125 shelters across the country to give animals a new home and Memphis Animal Services is hosting an event Saturday.
MAS is inviting anyone interested in adopting an animal to attend the event. Adoption fees will be reduced to $25 while the pet foundation sponsors the remaining costs.
“Our shelter partners continue to give feedback that Empty the Shelters is saving lives in their area,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Not only do thousands of pets find homes, but shelter and rescue organizations of all sizes collaborate to make the greatest impact possible for pets. These relationships continue long after the event ends.”
According to MAS all animals up for adoption will be microchipped and spayed/neutered before going home with their new families.
“We’re so grateful to the BISSELL Pet Foundation for their nationwide efforts to help pets in shelters,” said Alexis Pugh, MAS Director. “We can’t wait to see all the Memphis pets who find their forever homes this weekend thanks to their advocacy.”
The event will held at MAS from noon until 4 p.m.
For more information about adopting with MAS visit, www.memphisanimalservices.com/adopt.
