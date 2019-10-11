Mid-South business headlines: Investor bets big on Memphis’ 38111; Business leaders who identify as LGBTQ

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re taking a look at some of this week’s biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
The City of Memphis signed a development agreement with Loews Hotels Holding Corp this week. The New York-based hotelier is officially set to build a new convention center hotel downtown.
One investor is betting big on Memphis’ 38111. His company’s strategy has been to buy as many properties as it can get its hands on and then “over-invest” in renovating them.
This week’s cover story profiles Memphians who are leaders in the local business community and identify as LGBTQ. For Memphis’ LGBTQ community, love is love and business is business.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.