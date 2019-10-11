New Graceland space exhibit shoots for the stars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new exhibit opened at the Graceland Exhibition Center on Friday. It’s called ‘Journey to Space,’ and it is out of this world.
“This exhibit walks you through the past 50 years of space travel,” Elvis Presley Enterprises spokesperson, Christian Ross said. “From the Apollo 11 lunar mission to what life could potentially look like for us.”
When you walk through the exhibit, you can learn about everything from gravity, to what astronauts wear in space, eat in space and more.
There is even a replica of the Destiny Lab on the International Space Station.
"This is something that is definitely going to intrigue and captivate everyone," Ross said.
The new attractions at the Exhibit Center are aiming to bring in people of all ages with all different types of interests.
"You don't have to purchase a ticket to Graceland to come over and see all the exciting things we have going on," Ross said.
Up next on the schedule is a dinosaur exhibit starting October 25, and a special Elvis football display.
"We're actually going to be opening an exhibit that showcases Elvis' love of football," said Ross. "And it coincides with 100 years of the NFL so we're excited about that."
The ‘Journey to Space’ exhibit will be open until Jan. 5.
