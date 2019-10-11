Pet of the Week: Mars the Incredible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mars is from the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County and she’s described to be a very friendly and incredible dog.
She has a screw tail and light brown eyes. If you are interested in pet adoption, you can take her home for $100. She’s good with children and other dogs!
Visit memphishumane.org for more information on the animals available for adoption. You can also visit the humane society at 935 Farm Road or call at 901-937-3900.
