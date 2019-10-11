Police: Caregiver threatened, assaulted by patient in Cordova home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested a 59-year-old man in connection to the assault of a woman at a Cordova residence in September.
According to an affidavit, Raymond Gilmer is being charged with aggravated assault after he got angry for not being paid $1 due to his behavior.
Gilmer allegedly told the caregiver he would punch her in the face before throwing her belongings out of the home.
Police say he grabbed her by her hair and threw her to the ground. He then grabbed her by the throat and choked her. While choking her with one hand, Gilmer struck her in the back of the head with the other.
The affidavit says he was kicking the woman in the back and biting her hands as she was trying to free herself.
Police say the woman told them she had to receive medical attention and her vision was impaired during the assault due to lack of oxygen.
The woman was able o identify Gilmer in a photo line up leading to his arrest.
His bond is set at $20,000.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.