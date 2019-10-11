Rain and colder air on the way

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again in the upper 60s.