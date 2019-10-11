Rain and colder air on the way

Scattered showers or storms will move through later this morning. Temperatures will start in the 70s, then fall through the 60s during the day and into the 50s by evening. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Clearing and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind north at 5-10 mph.
THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Patchy frost will be possible early Sunday morning in parts of northwest Tennessee and along the Tennessee River Valley. The day will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower during the afternoon along with highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again in the upper 60s.
