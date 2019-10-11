SCS reschedules football game due to safety concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools officials have canceled Friday night’s Bolton High versus Craigmont High football game due to safety concerns.
SCS released the following statement:
"Tonight’s football game between Craigmont High and Bolton High is being rescheduled due to safety concerns related to a recent incident in the community.
Safety is always our top priority, and this decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our students, families and fans.
Families at both schools are being informed that the game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 22 at Bolton High School."
