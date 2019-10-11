Southaven hopes safe surrender program gets residents cleared of legal trouble

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department is giving the city’s residents a chance to clear up their legal burden.
SPD is running its Safe Surrender program. Currently, Southaven has 4,000 active bench warrants, and 1,600 were sent letters to clear their legal trouble and pay $200 toward their court fine.
All you have to do is go to Southaven Municipal Courthouse between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday.
Deputy Chief of Police Mark Little said in the past, people have traveled from out of state to get it done.
Little said there's no tricks behind this plan.
"We have not arrested one person," Little said. "And I think people are remembering old stories that people have been tricked into coming up there and arresting them. But we have not done that in all the years we have done safe surrender."
Little said the program is just done to clear a person's name and legal trouble--with no strings attached.
