Tracking Friday rain and colder temperatures for the weekend

Showers and a few storms will continue to work their way through the Mid-South today. The bulk of the rain will move out by this evening and in its wake, we will be left with much colder air across the region. Highs today will only warm into the middle 70s under cloudy skies and southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph ahead of the front. Once the front moves east, we are looking northerly winds around 10 to 15 mph and skies gradually clearing tonight. Lows will fall into the lower 40s tonight with north winds calming to around 5 to 10 mph. The colder air will last through the upcoming weekend.