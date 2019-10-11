Tracking Friday rain and colder temperatures for the weekend

A cold front is pushing across the region as I type. That is giving us rain chances today, then much colder air tonight and into the weekend.
Showers and a few storms will continue to work their way through the Mid-South today. The bulk of the rain will move out by this evening and in its wake, we will be left with much colder air across the region. Highs today will only warm into the middle 70s under cloudy skies and southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph ahead of the front. Once the front moves east, we are looking northerly winds around 10 to 15 mph and skies gradually clearing tonight. Lows will fall into the lower 40s tonight with north winds calming to around 5 to 10 mph. The colder air will last through the upcoming weekend.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain and storms. Winds: Southwest to Northwest around 10 to 15 mph. High: 74.
TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Leftover shower. North winds around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 42.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday you can expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 60s region wide and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost will be possible early Sunday morning in parts of Northwest Tennessee and along the Tennessee River Valley. Sunday afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers during the afternoon hours mainly in North Mississippi. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 60s for Sunday with overnight lows in the middle 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday we are looking at mostly sunny and mild conditions during the afternoon, highs will warm into the middle 70s and lows will cool into the middle 60s. Tuesday we are tracking mostly cloudy with a chance for a rain and highs temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday we will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday we are back to mostly sunny conditions with highs near 70 degrees.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.